Relentless: KVRR Sports Extra Friday at 9:35

This Friday on KVRR’s Sports Extra. Concordia baseball player Joe Hollock thought his career was over. After suffering a stroke, he feared he would never play ball again. This Friday on KVRR’s Sports Extra, hear Joe’s journey to recovery as he plays his senior season with the Cobbers. Watch Relentless on KVRR’s Sports Extra. Where local sports comes first.