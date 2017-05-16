South Elementary School Student Wins 2017 Sun Safety Poster Contest

Fourth Grader, Londyn Salwey, Wins Essentia Health Cancer Center and Fargo Parks' 2017 Sun Safety Poster Contest

FARGO, ND — One local fourth grader is being awarded for her efforts to teach others about sun safety.

Londyn Salwey of South Elementary school won Essentia Health Cancer Center and Fargo Parks’ 2017 Sun Safety Poster Contest.

The contest was open to elementary aged kids from around the F–M area.

Salwey’s poster pointed out things such as to avoid tanning beds and wear sunscreen.

“So you don’t hurt your skin and get sunburned,” she added.

Salwey’s poster will be hung up at Fargo Swimming pools to remind people about sun safety.

Her class was also awarded prizes from Essentia including sunscreen, lip balm, sunglasses, and a UV color–changing Frisbee.

The contest is held in May for Skin Cancer awareness month.