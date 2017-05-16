Students Dive Head First into STEM

Students from Ben Franklin Middle School attended the second annual BrainSTEM event

FARGO, ND — Students from Ben Franklin Middle School were on the NDSU campus to learn about science and STEM careers.

Over 100 students attended the second annual BrainSTEM event.

Student teams used science and math skills to solve engineering problems in varying workshops.

STEM–related fields face a critical shortage of qualified available workers and the event is designed to encourage students to choose a career in math or science.

“I think it gives them the confidence to show that they can do it. The stuff that they’re learning in their science and math classes…it has the application, it’s helping them learn new problem solving skills,” said Lauren Singelmann, NDSU engineering student.

The BrainSTEM workshops included computer programming, using cardboard tubes to shoot marshmallows and making music with everyday objects.