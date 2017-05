Thinking Green: Recycling Electronics

Why you scoring the latest tech toy is no fun for the earth, if you don't recycle.

Scoring the latest in high tech toys and gadgets can be an exciting game — especially with new products coming out every few weeks rendering our old ones obsolete.

But it’s not a game to Mother Earth when you toss the old electronics in the trash. In this week’s Thinking Green, Danny Lipford shows us how our old toys can turn into toxic waste when we don’t recycle.