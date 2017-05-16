Traffic Stop Leads to Five Arrests Near Casselton

CASSELTON, ND — Five people are in custody with multiple charges after a traffic stop on I94 near Casselton.

Cory Fleischfresser, 30,  Alberto Carpentier, 25, Oddessa Rodriguez, 26, Bryan Grob, 39,  and 24–year–old Timothy Bjornson have been arrested.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said they found meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and stolen credit cards on the suspects.

They said Fleischfresser and Bjornson were also in possession of a concealed weapon.

Fleischfresser is also charged with DUI.

All of the suspects were taken to the Cass County Jail.

