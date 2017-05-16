Traffic Stop Results In Multiple Arrests In Casselton

During the traffic stop, Cass County Sheriff's Deputies discovered narcotics, paraphernalia, stolen property and a concealed weapon.

Casselton, N.D. (KFGO) – A traffic stop on I-94 near Casselton lead to the arrest of five people Monday night.

The vehicle’s five occupants were arrested and transported to the Cass County Jail.

The driver, 30-year-old Cory Fleischfresser, was charged with DUI, driving under revocation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of concealed weapon.

Oddessa Rodriguez, 26, was charged with false information to law enforcement, possession of stolen property and possession of stolen credit cards.

Alberto Carpentier, 25, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine.

Bryan Grob, 39, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and Timothy Bjornson, 24, was charged with possession of concealed weapon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Clay County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit assisted in the investigation.

The investigation remains on-going.