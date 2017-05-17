App of the Week: Apple Video

We don't use emojis or filters on our news. But if you use them in your video, we'll live through you vicariously.

From emojis, to filters, to all kinds of other nifty effects — they’re rarely appropriate for editing the hard news video we show you on KVRR. But they’re a lot of fun for person video use. Check out Francie Black with this week’s App of the Week featuring Apple’s new editing app, and let us live vicariously through you and your awesome, newly-spiced-up video.