Breckenridge BB Gun Vandalism

Breckenridge Police are looking for whoever shot out windows in two homes on 11th Street North early Wednesday morning.

Breckenridge, MN – Breckenridge Police are looking for whoever shot out windows with a BB gun in two homes on 11th Street North early Wednesday morning.

Police Chief Kris Karlgaard says officers and deputies responded to the first call around 5:30 a.m. and then discovered damage at the second location.

He says the vandalism appears to be targeted and he has no reason to believe that the public is in any danger.