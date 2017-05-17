Fargo Jet Center Ranks in Top Five Best Aviation Services in the World

The Fargo Jet Center is one of the 913 Fixed Base Operators ranked in this survey

FARGO, ND — A Fargo aviation center is being internationally recognized.

The Fargo Jet Center was ranked the third best aviation service in the world by a yearly survey by the Aviation International News trade publication.

They were evaluated for their customer service, facilities and the amenities for passengers and pilots.

The jet center’s president, Jim Sweeny, says the collaborative work of their staff is a big reason for their success.

“We have a great airfield maintenance crew that keeps the runways and taxiways in the airfield in good condition during some very troubling times,” said Shawn Dobberstein, executive director of the Fargo Airport Authority. “You all remember what happened here during Christmas of last year, we got a tremendous ice storm.”

The Fargo Jet Center is one of the 913 Fixed Base Operators ranked in this survey.

They are number one in the Midwest region.