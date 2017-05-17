Fargo North Students Build Single Family Home

Nine Students at North High School in Fargo Build Home For Construction Technology II Class

FARGO, ND — If you’re looking for someone to build your next home, you may find the talent with students at Fargo North.

Nine students in the Construction Technology II class are holding an open house for the the home they built throughout the school year.

The students built the single family home start to finish, including leveling the house foundation, building the walls, and sheathing the roof.

Students say they are excited to see who will purchase the house and make it their home.

“I think it feels cool,” said senior Dan Hollaar. “I think it’d be cool if we could go to it in the future and go see and talk to the people and see how they like it and stuff.”

The home has been inspected by both North Dakota and Minnesota.

The student-built home is an annual project and the home is available for the public to purchase and relocate.

The family who bought the house designed it, giving the students a construction guideline.