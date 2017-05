LIVE: Burgers, BBQ And Beer Festival Coming To Moorhead

Festival Arriving At Moorhead Center Mall Parking Ramp On June 15th

Andrew Jason with Fargo Monthly stops by to tell us about this year’s Burgers, BBQ and Beer Festival.

Fargo Monthly is adding BBQ to this year’s festival, after featuring burgers, bourbon and beer for the first three years of the festival.

You can find ticket information online at burgerfestfargo.com.