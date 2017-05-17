Metro Celebrates Norwegian Constitution Day

The lunch included authentic Norwegian cuisine
Site Staff

FARGO, ND– First Lutheran Church in Fargo is celebrating an important Norwegian holiday.

The church invited the community to a lunch in honor of Syttende Mai.

The holiday represents the signing of the Norwegian Constitution in 1814.

Hundreds showed up for the celebration, which included an accordion band and a look into traditional Norwegian customs.

They also were able to experience authentic Norwegian cuisine.

“The band from Sons of Norway came to entertain us and we’re serving food — medisterkake, lefse, rommergot, rice pudding and little cookies,” said Phyllis Peterson of First Lutheran Church.

Norwegian Constitution day celebrations became more established in 1864 after students and others spontaneously celebrated the occasion.

Related Post

Ribfest 2017 Lineup Turns Out To Be Fake
Building Bridges: Fargo South Students Write Book ...
New American Support Group Celebrates Volunteers
LSS Responds to Bill that Could Lead to Refugee Ba...

You Might Like