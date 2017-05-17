Metro Celebrates Norwegian Constitution Day

The lunch included authentic Norwegian cuisine

FARGO, ND– First Lutheran Church in Fargo is celebrating an important Norwegian holiday.

The church invited the community to a lunch in honor of Syttende Mai.

The holiday represents the signing of the Norwegian Constitution in 1814.

Hundreds showed up for the celebration, which included an accordion band and a look into traditional Norwegian customs.

They also were able to experience authentic Norwegian cuisine.

“The band from Sons of Norway came to entertain us and we’re serving food — medisterkake, lefse, rommergot, rice pudding and little cookies,” said Phyllis Peterson of First Lutheran Church.

Norwegian Constitution day celebrations became more established in 1864 after students and others spontaneously celebrated the occasion.