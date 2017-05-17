People “Walk and Roll” In Support of Veterans

This is the seventh annual VA2K Walk and Roll event for veterans

FARGO, ND — The Fargo community came out to support area veterans in need.

The VA hosted the seventh annual VA2K Walk and Roll.

The VA2K Walk is a national event that takes place at VA locations all across the country.

In spite of the weather, turnout was high.

“This year’s event has been significant,” said Rachel Mustachia of the Fargo VA. “Last year, we had 160 people. We’re expecting about 200 participants this year.”

Keeping veterans healthy and active is a big part of the VA’s mission.

“Health and wellness is everybody’s concern, so that’s my job is to promote health and wellness and activity,” said Mustachia. “I get incredibly excited about it, therefore, they get excited about it. Plus, they’re helping our veterans and that’s what we’re here for.”

The VA2K encourages physical activity among its patients and also provides non–perishable food items for the less fortunate veterans in the area.

“Employees and community members come and they bring the items that are needed,” said Diana Hall, who is with the Fargo VA. “We’re set for quite a number of months after an event like this. The veterans that we are able to serve are people that are able to go home and have food on the table because of this event.”

The food that the VA collects is important to the veterans they care for because their needs may come at times when other organizations in the area may not be able to help.

“The food we collect today is predominantly for veterans who come in after hours,” explained Hall. “Primarily for emergent–type of services and maybe returning home and not have food to eat. When other services are closed, a veteran is able to be able to take home food for their table even when the cupboard is closed.”

The VA is thankful to the Fargo community for supporting those who served the country.

Since 2011, the VA2K Walk has generated nearly $2 million in donated goods to help homeless veterans.