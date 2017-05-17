West Fargo Police CSO Helping Creatures Great and Small

Why did the officer cross the road?

WEST FARGO, ND — Why did the officer cross the road?

To get to the family of ducklings to the other side, of course.

That’s exacting what this Chief Security Officer with the West Fargo Police Department did!

The department posted these pictures to its Facebook page, and writing a post, reading “Our CSO helping these little ducklings and their mother get safely across 9 St. near 13th Avenue. Thank you Annie for helping keep the animals of our community safe!”