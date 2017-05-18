The Salvation Army’s “Canteen” Gets an Upgrade

A van which gives cooked meals and other resources to disaster victims is new and improved

FARGO, N.D. — Disaster relief just got a facelift in the FM area, thanks to a new canteen.

The Salvation Army dedicated their new and improved “canteen” unit, upgrading an 18 year old mobile kitchen.

It can provide cooked meals, water, blankets and other supplies to people affected by disasters in Cass and Clay counties.

Major Byron Medlock with the Salvation Army said the canteen unit is widely recognized throughout the area after being used in several disasters.

“If you go back to 1997, I’ve run into many people who’ve said, oh yeah, I can remember the Salvation Army and their sandwiches,” said Major Medlock. “They remember that, and continue remembering it throughout the years.”

He said the canteen can serve about 100 people.

It is fitted with generators to provide power to other emergency response vehicles.