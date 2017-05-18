Arson Suspected In Fargo Car Fire

Police have identified a possible suspect but there's been no arrest. That person and the car's owner know each other.

FARGO (KFGO) -Fargo authorities are investigating an apparent case of arson overnight.

Fire and police responded to a a fire and explosion in the parking lot of an apartment building at 4820 16th Avenue South around 12:30.

Sgt. Matt Ysteboe says the car parked there was fully involved in flames and totaled. Two other vehicles parked next to it were damaged in the fire.

