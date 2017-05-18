Fargo Running Company Gears Up for Fargo Marathon

Runners in the F-M Area Participate in Group Runs to Help Prepare Them For the Fargo Marathon

FARGO, ND — Some local marathon runners met up bright and early this morning to get some last minute training in before the big race.

The Fargo Running Company has a running club that encourages community members to work out together.

Many of the runners that come to the club are participating in the marathon and have used these weekly runs as part of their training.

One of the runners said that joining others in daily runs has motivated him.

“When I first started running, I ran by myself on the treadmill with music,” said marathon runner Brandon Ostby. “I’ll never go back to the treadmill and music. So much conversation happens. There gets to be some pretty interesting stories on long run days.”

The owner of the Fargo Running Company said that some people bring their dogs to run with, which can also help make your workout more enjoyable.