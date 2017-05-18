Gov. Dayton Signs Real ID Bill into Law

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Dayton has signed the Real ID bill into law while battling over the budget.

Its passage allows the state to get an extension to continue using standard driver’s licenses to board planes until October 2020.

State officials expect to begin issuing the new IDs sometime next year.

Meanwhile, the Democratic governor and Republican legislative leaders are in a standoff over the budget.

They have been trading offers to resolve a $1 billion budget gap and how much to offer in tax breaks.

The session ends May 22.

State government will shut down unless lawmakers pass a new budget by July.