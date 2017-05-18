High-Risk Sex Offender on the Move in Moorhead

A public notification meeting is not planned at this time

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A high-risk sex offender is on the move in Moorhead.

Police say Eric Fanning will be living in the 300 block of 14th Street South.

Fanning engaged in sexual contact by force with three adult females on separate occasions.

The women were unknown to him.

A public notification meeting is not planned at this time.