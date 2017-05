HS Roundup: Sheyenne Softball Cruises, Shanley Splits with North Baseball

North splits with Shanley in baseball.

FARGO, N.D. — In high school softball on Thursday Fargo North (12-7) fell to Sheyenne (14-8) 11-4. In baseball, Shanley defeated North in game one of a double header 1-0, but the Spartans defeated the Deacons in game two 2-1.

Fargo North baseball wraps up its regular season on Saturday against Aberdeen Central. Shanley finishes its regular season on Friday against Fargo Davies.