ND Government Employees Willing to Take Voluntary Buyouts

TJ Nelson

 

BISMARCK, ND — About 100 employees from cabinet-level agencies in North Dakota state government have expressed interest in taking voluntary buyouts to help with the state’s struggling finances.

Gov. Burgum gave agency heads in April the option to offer buyouts to employees and letters went out to some 3,600 with the offer.

Agencies told employees the buyouts might limit the need for layoffs.

The deadline to apply is Monday.

The president of the union representing state employees says the option of buyouts is a “softer landing” than having to fire workers.

