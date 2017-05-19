Carl Ben Eielson, Discovery Students Team Up with Fargo Park District for Arbor Day

FARGO, ND — Local Students and volunteers are helping our community stay green.

Students from Carl Ben Eielson and Discovery Middle Schools, along with other volunteers, planted nearly 100 trees throughout the Brandt Crossing Park in Fargo.

The students planted the trees as part of an Arbor Day celebration.

Fargo Park District Executive Director, Joel Vettel, says it's important for the younger generation to be involved in activities like this.

“You hope that life lessons like this about community service really engages kids to understand how important it is for them to stand up,” he said. “To do something that’s bigger than them and to give back to their community. If they don’t learn at this age, they’re never going to carry it on throughout the rest of their life.”

The City of Fargo has also been named a “Tree City USA” through the National Arbor Day Foundation.

They have received that honor for 40 years in a row.