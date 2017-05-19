Countdown Continues: Still No Budget for Minnesota

The deadline to adjourn is Monday but Governor Dayton says he is optimistic they will reach a deal on time

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Governor Dayton and Republican legislative leaders are back behind closed doors in an attempt to work out a state budget they can both agree on.

Earlier this week, offers from both sides were considered, but the talks ended on Thursday after the groups could not bridge the gap in nearly $1 billion dollars in overall spending.

Dayton wants money spent on education and cybersecurity but Republicans want tax cuts and transportation spending.

The deadline to adjourn is Monday but Governor Dayton says he is optimistic they will reach a deal on time.