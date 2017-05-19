Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff: Human Vacuum

Fun and Easy Science Experiments

This week, Meteorologist Scott Sincoff became a human vacuum to display differences in air pressure with Ben Franklin Middle School Earth Science Teacher Barry Olson.

What You Need:

Vacuum cleaner with nozzle

Large and thick garbage bags

How to do the experiment:

Lay out the garbage bag and step into it, sit down in the garbage bag leaving only your head exposed.

Bring the vacuum cleaner nozzle into the garbage bag in front of you with your hand cupped around the nozzle. This will ensure that your clothes and the bag do not get sucked into the vacuum nozzle.

Make sure that the garbage bag is completely closed so air can’t get in or out through the top of the bag.

Have a friend turn on the vacuum cleaner and watch it suck out the air from the garbage bag.

Try to move, but you’ll likely be stuck because all of the air is out of the bag. This causes the pressure on the outside of the bag to push against you and you will have trouble moving. The pressure is greater outside the bag than inside the bag.