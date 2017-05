Fargo Deputy Chief Removes His Name For Consideration For West Fargo Chief

Fargo Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson is no longer under consideration for the job.

WEST FARGO, ND (KFGO) – One of the three finalists who applied for the West Fargo Police Chief position has dropped out of contention.

There are now two people hoping to replace former chief Mike Reitan, who was fired after 30 years with the department. North Dakota Highway Patrol Lt. Troy Hischer and a supervisory agent with the FBI in Kansas City remain under consideration.