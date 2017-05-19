Fargo’s Deputy Chief Removes His Name for Consideration for West Fargo Chief

Fargo Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson is no longer under consideration for the job.

WEST FARGO, ND — Fargo Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson has withdrawn his name from consideration for the top spot at the West Fargo Police Department.

Anderson stated in a letter to the city he could not commit to attending the second round of interviews scheduled for June 7-9.

He also stated although it wasn’t an easy decision for him, it was made for personal reasons.

Anderson was one of the finalists for the job.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Lieutenant Troy Hischer and FBI Special Agent Heith Jahnke remain in consideration.

West Fargo has been searching for a new chief since February after the firing of Mike Reitan.