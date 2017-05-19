Former MSUM Swim Coach Arrested for Luring a Minor

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A former MSUM swim coach is charged with luring a minor using a computer.

Twenty-two-year-old Nick Asmann is accused of communicating with a victim who was less than 15-years-old.

Asmann is charged with one count of luring a minor and two counts of possessing prohibited materials.

He’s currently being held in the Cass County jail.

Asmann’s next court appearance is on June 15th.