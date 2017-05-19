Former MSUM Swim Coach Arrested for Luring a Minor

Runners in the Home Stretch for the Fargo Marathon
FARGO, ND -- It's a day when the Metro hosts runners from across the country and throughout the world. At least 20,000 runners from all 50 states and from overseas are in town… continue reading ›
MOORHEAD, Minn. — A former MSUM swim coach is charged with luring a minor using a computer.
Twenty-two-year-old Nick Asmann is accused of communicating with a victim who was less than 15-years-old.
Asmann is charged with one count of luring a minor and two counts of possessing prohibited materials.
He’s currently being held in the Cass County jail.
Asmann’s next court appearance is on June 15th.