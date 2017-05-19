High School Play of the Week Nominees: May 19
Watch the nominees for the American Family Insurance HS Play of the Week.
FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the American Family Insurance High School Play of the Week feature a mix of offense and defense.
Oak Grove’s Jonny Deitz makes a great catch in left field to rob Kindred-Richland of extra bases.
Sheyenne’s Regan Jastram got her team out to an early lead against Fargo North in a big way. She hits a grand slam against the wind.
You can vote for the play of the week under the sports tab of our website, or on twitter @KVRRSports.