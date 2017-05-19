Man Arrested After High Speed Chase in Moorhead

Nils Anthony Njus is in Custody at the Cass County Jail After A High Speed Chase on I-94 in Moorhead Friday Morning

52 year old, Nils Anthony Njus, is in custody Friday morning at the Cass County Jail after he was part of a high speed chase in Moorhead Friday morning.

Police say the chase started at around 1:45 am when they tried pulling Njus over near 8th street on I–94 for failing to yield.

The car then drove eastbound on I–94 and speeds reached up to 90 mph.

The suspect then exited on the 20th Street ramp and that’s when police said they lost sight of the driver.

Police later found the car abandoned in the Triumph Lutheran Brethren parking lot in Moorhead.

They then searched the area with K–9s and eventually the Fargo Police Department was able to find Nils Anthony Njus at a hotel in Fargo at around 4:30 am.

Njus is currently in custody at the Cass County Jail and is charged with felony flee in a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony controlled substance crime for methamphetamine, fleeing on foot, several traffic violations, and he had a warrant out from Minnesota Department of Corrections for Assault.