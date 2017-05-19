Mauch, Schwartenzberger Named 2017 North Dakota Small Business Persons of the Year

Govenor Burgum stopped by to give his congratulations and to help present the award

FARGO, ND — Two people have been named the 2017 North Dakota Small Business Persons of the year.

Erich Mauch and Carla Schwartenzberger were honored for the success of their company, Razor Consulting, which offers professional services such as project management, accounting and sales.

Govenor Burgum stopped by to give his congratulations and to help present the award.

Both Mauch and Schwartzenberger say they’re humbled and grateful to be able to work with such a great team that has helped get them to this point.

“It’s great,” said Schwartenzberger. “It’s a real honor for us to be honored by the SBA.”

“The biggest thing is it’s awesome to be able to have the rest of the team here and get everybody together to be recognized,” added Mauch.

Razor Consulting is also a 2016 graduate of the SBA’s Emerging Leaders Program.