Meet Blue: New Addition to Fargo K9 Unit

Runners in the Home Stretch for the Fargo Marathon
FARGO, ND -- It's a day when the Metro hosts runners from across the country and throughout the world. At least 20,000 runners from all 50 states and from overseas are in town… continue reading ›
FARGO, ND — The Fargo Police Department has a new K9 officer and thanks to you, a brand new name.
The department posted this picture of the K9 on their Facebook page.
K9 Blue is a Belgian Malinois and the department says he was selected for the force because of his high drive.
Blue is with his future handler, Officer Sam Bollman and they will begin training together in June.