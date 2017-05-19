From “No Nudes” To “Know Nudes”

When her nudes got a no, Emma Beatrez found a way through the negative -- and draws us in closer.

Young artists are told in order to succeed, they have to try new things, get creative, and think outside the box. But young artist Emma Beatrez found her ideas led to rejection right out of the starting gate, when her nudes were rejected over worries kids would see them.

That’s the paradox at the heart of Beatrez’s work for Ecce Gallery owner Mark Weiler, who joined Emily Welker on the KVRR Morning Show live in-studio to talk about Beatrez’s thought-provoking new exhibit. After all, the human form is one of the earliest subjects man studied in art, said Weiler.

Beatrez’s pieces depict nudes as photo negatives, which gives us a way to see the shapes without being distracted by their social context. And the gallery provides tablets for observers to view the images with the colors flipped into photo-positive human flesh tones of tan, brown, ochre, and peach, to see them as the original form might be.

It’s a way for all of us to see the human form with fresh eyes — kind of the way artists do, every day.

The exhibition runs through June 11th in downtown Fargo.

http://ecce216.com/exhibitiontype/current/cc