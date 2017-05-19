Runners in the Home Stretch for the Fargo Marathon

Runners are finishing up their final preparation for the Fargo Marathon

FARGO, ND — It’s a day when the Metro hosts runners from across the country and throughout the world.

At least 20,000 runners from all 50 states and from overseas are in town for the 13th annual Fargo Marathon.

“I’m feeling good,” said Minnesota runner Katie Ahmann. “Looking forward to the 50 degree weather but not so much the rain, maybe, but it’s going to be fun.”

“This is my first time running,” admitted South Dakota runner Megan Farnham. “A couple of my friends back home in Mitchell are coming out for the weekend and it’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m just kind of trying to get my personal best and get a feel for it for the first time.”

However, for one man, he’s done the whole marathon thing once or twice in his life.

“I’m trying to do the 50 states so I needed to get North Dakota,” said Virginia runner Thom Williamson.

This is Williamson’s 13th state that he’ll be completing in his personal goal of running marathons throughout the entire country.

He says it’s a challenge that takes him away from his every day routine lifestyle.

“I sit at a desk all day so this is kind of a stress reliever and also just keeping in shape. I’m getting older,” said Williamson.

Whether you’re a beginner or experienced, runners say some of type of preparation is always key.

“I ran an eight mile last week so I’m feeling pretty good going into it,” said Farnham. “But, like I said, I just want to go out there and do my best.”

“Probably about six months now,” said Ahmann about her training. “It was tough with school and everything like that but it’s all worth it. Running is great.”

“I’m always training for something,” explained Williamson. “I love to run so it’s just a lot of miles and getting up early and trying to get it in before work.”

With only 10 hours left until the start of the race, runners say they hope it’ll be an experience they’ll never forget.

“I’m feeling good,” said Ahmann.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” said Farnham.

“So…we’re excited,” said Williamson.

The full marathon will begin tomorrow morning at 7 a.m.