The Fargo Marathon Attracts Runners From All Fifty States

One man checks Fargo off his list of running a marathon in every state

FARGO, N.D. — There are a total of 750 marathons scheduled in the United States throughout 2017 including the one right here in Fargo. For some, this sparked a challenging goal — running a marathon in all 50 states.

At the Fargo Marathon, there were multiple runners who were here to do just that.

Al Navidi, a runner from Washington D.C, came all the way to Fargo to check off North Dakota on his list.

This marks his 39th state.

He says he doesn’t mind traveling the distance since it’s all about the journey.

“Just going to new places, the expo. This expo was fairly decent,” said Navidi. “We’ve been to some expos that are kind of lame and there’s not a whole lot. We have no business no family in these states so these races give us a chance to discover new places new states new people.”

In 2016, Boston takes the cake for having the most marathon finishers, which was at least 26,000.