Cleaning Up After The Fargo Marathon

Thousands of Racers Came to Fargo From All 50 States

FARGO, N.D. – Runners came to town and conquered the 13th annual Fargo Marathon and now it’s time to clean up.

Fargo Marathon organizers say crews cleaned up about 80% of the race’s aftermath on Saturday.

“Do Not Park” signs that were put up late Friday night typically stay up until the day after.

Bits of trash remained along the marathon route but not for long.

The marathon’s executive director and his wife spent their day picking up what’s left behind.

“It’s probably 4 or 5 miles of ‘No Parking’ signs, and we’ll just go do it”, said Mark Knutson.

“It’s mindless and easy work. I don’t have to worry about the stress of putting on the race anymore and this is good, to get out and see the course and clean it up.”

Knutson says overall, he is happy with this year’s marathon.

More than 20,000 people from all 50 states crossed the finish line.