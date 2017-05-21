Man Accused Of Taking Pickup In Custody After Chase

Officers Found Justin Hatten After 90 Minute Search
TJ Nelson

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – A Milaca, Minnesota man is in custody after crashing a stolen pickup near Jamestown.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Justin Hatten after he lost control of the pickup on I-94 and fled into some nearby trees.

Officers began a ground search around 9:40 Saturday night and found Hatten about ninety minutes later.

They say the pickup had been stolen earlier in Hope, North Dakota.

Hatten was arrested for fleeing and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

FARGO, N.D. - Runners came to town and conquered the 13th annual Fargo Marathon and now it's time to clean up. Fargo Marathon organizers say crews cleaned up about 80% of the race's aftermath on Saturday. "Do Not Park" signs… continue reading ›