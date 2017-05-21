Man Accused Of Taking Pickup In Custody After Chase
Officers Found Justin Hatten After 90 Minute Search
JAMESTOWN, N.D. – A Milaca, Minnesota man is in custody after crashing a stolen pickup near Jamestown.
Authorities arrested 28-year-old Justin Hatten after he lost control of the pickup on I-94 and fled into some nearby trees.
Officers began a ground search around 9:40 Saturday night and found Hatten about ninety minutes later.
They say the pickup had been stolen earlier in Hope, North Dakota.
Hatten was arrested for fleeing and unauthorized use of a vehicle.