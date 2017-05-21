Man Hurt After Attempting To Pour Gasoline On Bonfire

He Tossed Gasoline Can And Started Two Shops On Fire
TJ Nelson

WOLVERTON, Minn. – A bonfire in Wolverton, Minnesota got out of control after a man poured gas on it.

The 20-year-old man suffered second degree burns to his leg.

He was treated and released.

Authorities say he threw the gasoline can away from a propane tank but it started two nearby shops on fire.

One was destroyed, the other was heavily damaged.

Fire crews from Wolverton, Sabin and Christine responded at 12:45 Saturday afternoon and fought the fire for three hours.

The fire is under investigation.

