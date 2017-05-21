Man Hurt After Attempting To Pour Gasoline On Bonfire
He Tossed Gasoline Can And Started Two Shops On Fire
WOLVERTON, Minn. – A bonfire in Wolverton, Minnesota got out of control after a man poured gas on it.
The 20-year-old man suffered second degree burns to his leg.
He was treated and released.
Authorities say he threw the gasoline can away from a propane tank but it started two nearby shops on fire.
One was destroyed, the other was heavily damaged.
Fire crews from Wolverton, Sabin and Christine responded at 12:45 Saturday afternoon and fought the fire for three hours.
The fire is under investigation.