Rollover in Fargo Sends Driver to the Hospital

Vehicle rolls at 13th Avenue and 28th Street in Fargo

FARGO, ND — Police responded to a rollover crash at 13th Avenue and 28th Street South right in front of Applebee’s at around 1:15.

A vehicle going east bound ran through a red light and struck a car going south bound.

The vehicle going south bound then rolled over onto its side.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the car that rolled over was sent to the hospital.