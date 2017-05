Ask Danny: Fixing Cracks In Walls

When a minor fault in your wall has the makings of a major fault line.

It’s hard to know whether a crack your wall suddenly sports is something to get worried about or something to worry about fixing later. Sure, they’re unsightly — but are they evidence something unsafe is going on with the foundation of your home?

Danny Lipford explains in this week’s Ask Danny whether those little fault lines in your walls are worth getting worked up over.