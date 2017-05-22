Click It or Ticket Campaign Hitting the Streets of Fargo

FARGO, ND — Drivers are being reminded to buckle up while hitting the roadways these next couple of weeks.

Police in Fargo are joining in on the nationwide “Click It or Ticket” campaign through June 4th to hopefully change people’s behaviors about wearing their seat belts.

Fifteen additional officers will be out on the roads enforcing seat belt laws.

The officers won’t be taking calls for service unless it’s an emergency.

Police say having your seat belt on is one of the safest things you can do while driving.

“It keeps you in your seat,” said Sgt. Jim Kringlie with the Fargo Police Department. “The primary purpose of a seat belt is to keep you in your vehicle so you’re not ejected. If you’re ejected from a vehicle in a collision, you’re four times more likely to get killed and 14 times more likely to get injured if you’re not killed.”

Those drivers who are caught not wearing their seat belt will be fined $20.