Drugs Found in Clothing Donation to Once Upon a Child

The drugs were divided up into dozens of little plastic bags

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Workers at a suburban Minneapolis second hand shop found more 100 grams of marijuana in some used children’s clothes.

The Maplewood Police Department posted a photo on Facebook of the accidental donation to the Once Upon a Child store with an invitation to the owner to come in and claim it.

The police chief says because it was packaged for distribution or sale, its owner could face a felony charge that would carry a sentence of more than a year in jail.