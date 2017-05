EDC Softball Bracket Released

West Fargo, WF Sheyenne Earn No. 1 and No. 2 Seeds

FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo’s softball team is going for its 20th consecutive state title.

The Packers are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Dakota Conference tournament

(1) West Fargo vs. (8) Devils Lake, Thursday, 12:00 p.m.

(3) Fargo North vs. (6) Valley City, Thursday, 2:00 p.m.

(2) Sheyenne vs. (7) Shanley, Thursday, 4:00 p.m.

(4) Davies vs. (5) Red River, Thursday, 6:00 p.m.