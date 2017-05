Fargo Man Sentenced in Child Sex Crimes Case

FARGO, ND — A Fargo man is sentenced on criminal sex charges.

Christopher Leiva was given seven years in prison.

He’ll be on probation for 10¬†years and he’ll have to register as a sex offender.

A charge of child abuse or neglect was dropped as part of his plea deal.

Leiva was accused of committing sexual acts with someone under the age of 15.