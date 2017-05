Jastram’s Mashed Slam Earns Am Fam HS Play of the Week

Sheyenne's Regan Jastram crushed a grand slam into the wind

West Fargo, N.D. — Sheyenne softball is the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Dakota Conference.

Regan Jastram helped her team get there all season, but her offense last week earned her the American Family Insurance High School Play of the Week.

Jastram belted a grand slam in the first inning against the win.

Congratulations to Regan.