KVRR Astronomy Update: Venus and Mercury

When can you see Venus and Mercury in the Red River Valley?
Scott Sincoff

Meteorologist Scott Sincoff takes a look at the current moon phase and when to see Venus and Mercury:

Related Post

Fargo Police Department Making Plans for New Stati...
January Climate Facts
City Crews Withstand a Blast of Wicked Winter Weat...
The History of Groundhog Day

You Might Like