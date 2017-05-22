Moorhead Mayor Williams Hopeful For Bonding Bill

Officials are concerned about emergency crews coming from Fargo getting delayed when a train is crossing

MOORHEAD, Minn.– Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams said she is waiting anxiously as the Minnesota Legislature wraps up its work.

The bonding bill includes a $42 million railroad underpass project south of Moorhead High School.

Council members also say that this project is crucial to public safety.

“Our legislators are fabulous. They are always keeping me up and the other piece that is very interesting is I go down there and I meet with other mayors,” said Mayor Williams. “A lot of legislators do not do what their city wants and that has been not my experience.”

Mayor Williams encouraged people to follow the conversation on Twitter by searching the hashtag #MNLEG.