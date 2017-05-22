Memorial Day Weather Stats

You Might Like
Live Coverage: 19 Dead, 50 Injured At Ariana Grande Concert
At least 19 people are dead and about 50 injured in a possible terrorist incident Monday at Manchester Arena in England, where pop singer Ariana Grande was performing, Greater Manchester Police said. "This is currently being treated as a… continue reading ›
Discovery Middle School Puckers Up for Piglets to Support Classmate
FARGO, ND -- Students and faculty from Discovery Middle School puckered up for a few sloppy kisses with a pig. When tragedy strikes, it's easy to become overwhelmed and feel alone. "I've got… continue reading ›
Jury Selected in Fargo Murder Trial; Friends and Family of Victims Prepare
FARGO, ND --After multiple delays, Ashley Hunter's trial is set to begin. He is accused of killing two men in Fargo in 2015. For friends and family, it hasn't been easy. "People say… continue reading ›