New Summer Attractions for Detroit Lakes

As Lake Season Approaches, Detroit Lakes' Chamber Tells Us What You Can Look Forward to This Summer

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Memorial Day weekend is only a few days away, which means lake season is upon us.

Detroit Lakes’ Chamber President said there is a lot to look forward to this summer.

She said the unofficial kick-off to summer in DL is the Street Faire, which takes place the weekend after Memorial Day.

Other popular events include the Fourth of July fireworks, Water Carnival, and WE Fest.

Visitors can also expect some new things in the city this summer.

“We’ve got new restaurants being built. We’ve got a brand new hotel coming right here on the lake. We’ve got lots of things that are new so if you haven’t been to town we invite you to come out,” said Carrie Johnston, who is president of the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Johnston said the new restaurant across from the lake should be done in time for the Fourth of July, making their patio the perfect place to watch the fireworks.

Click here for a link to all of the summer events offered in Detroit Lakes