No Budget Deal Yet: Minnesota Lawmakers Have Until Midnight

Both sides are trying to avoid the first government shut down since 2011

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota legislative session ends at midnight and there is still no agreement on the budget.

Both sides have agreed to make changes to original proposals, but divisions remain on what areas to focus on within the nearly $46 billion budget bill.

Republicans favor returning much of a $1.6 billion surplus in the form of tax cuts and credits.

Governor Dayton would like to increase funding for education and health and human services.

Both sides are trying to avoid the first government shut down since 2011.