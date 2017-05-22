Settlement Reached in Drowning Death of Velva Girl

The charges were filed after a probe into the June 2015 death of a girl who was supervised by an unlicensed day care worker in Velva

NORTH DAKOTA — Three people have reached a settlement in the drowning death of a 5-year-old girl in Velva.

The state will pay over $72,000 to cover the costs of defending themselves in court after charges were dropped.

Julie Leer, a former lawyer for the Department of Human Services, will get $28,000.

The regional Human Services director in Minot will get nearly $40,000.

An assistant attorney general filed a claim for $4,000.

The charges were later dismissed.